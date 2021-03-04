iHeartRadio
COVID-19 Cases Reported at Herman and Kennedy

Two more cases of COVID-19 are being reported at Windsor public schools.

According to the Greater Essex County District School Board, a student at Herman Secondary Academy has tested positive.

The board is also reporting a student case at Kennedy Collegiate.

It's the second time since February 28, a student at Kennedy has tested positive.

The board says close contacts have been notified and are following the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

