COVID-19 Cases Reported at Kennedy Collegiate and Coronation Public School

Two more COVID-19 cases are being reported at local public schools.

The Greater Essex County District School Board says a student at Kennedy Collegiate on Tecumseh Road East has tested positive along with a student from Coronation Public School in Windsor.

According to the board, close contacts have been notified and are following the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The confirmed cases were posted on the board's website on Sunday.

It's the second time this month, cases have popped up at both schools.

The are currently three school outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.

Photo courtesy: Greater Essex County District School Board