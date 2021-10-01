COVID-19 cases reported at three area public schools

A student at Giles Campus French Immersion Public School in Windsor and a student at Sandwich West Public School in LaSalle have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Greater Essex County District School Board, close contacts in both cases have been notified and are following the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The confirmed cases have been posted on the board's website.

The board is also reporting a staff case at Kingsville Public School.

Since the start of the school year, the board has reported 51 COVID-19 cases.