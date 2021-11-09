COVID-19 cases reported at two county elementary schools

The Greater Essex County District School Board is reporting a couple more COVID-19 cases at its schools.

According to the board's website, there is a student case at Jack Miner Public School in Kingsville and another student case at Margaret D. Bennie Public School in Leamington.

The school board says close contacts have been notified and are following the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Last Friday, the health unit declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Margaret D. Bennie Public School.

Since the beginning of the school year, the public board has reported 133 confirmed cases of COVID-19.