COVID-19 cases reported at two local French Catholic schools

The local French Catholic school board is reporting more COVID-19 cases at two of its schools.

According to the board's website, there is one active case and one class in isolation at Saint-Jean-Baptiste Catholic Elementary School in Amherstburg.

The board is also reporting an active case at Sainte-Ursule Catholic Elementary School in McGregor.

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the school in late September, closing it for about two weeks.

