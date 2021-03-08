COVID-19 Cases Reported at Two Public Schools in Windsor-Essex

Three more COVID-19 cases are being reported at local public schools.

The Greater Essex County District School Board says two students at Coronation Public School in Windsor have tested positive along with one student at Kingsville District High School.

According to the board, close contacts have been notified and are following the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The confirmed cases were posted on the board's website on Sunday.

There are currently two school outbreaks in Windsor-Essex — Monseigneur Jean Noel and Bellewood Public School.