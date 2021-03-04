COVID-19 Cases Rising at Area Elementary and Secondary Schools

COVID-19 cases are once again popping up at elementary and secondary schools in Windsor-Essex.

Health unit CEO Theresa Marentette says there is currently one school outbreak but 15 cohorts across 10 schools and three school boards have been dismissed.

"These dismissals include approximately 314 students," says Marentette. "We also have four daycare cohorts dismissed at this time."

She says the health unit is monitoring the outbreaks and cases.

"A school outbreak is declared if there are two or more cases in a school and if there is evidence that at least one case could have been affected in the school," she says. "There are currently at least two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a single classroom. There are two other cohorts dismissed at this school that are not associated with the outbreak.

Marentette says the dismissals range from junior kindergarten to grade 11.

As heard on AM800 news on Wednesday, the health unit declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Monseigneur Jean Noel Catholic Elementary School in south Windsor.