COVID-19 claimed 53 lives in Windsor-Essex in January

COVID-19 claimed 53 lives across Windsor-Essex in January.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported the figure during Monday's media briefing.

Officials say in Dec. 2021, 24 people were killed by the virus while 7 people lost their lives to COVID-19 in Nov. 2021.

Of the 84 deaths since November, health unit officials say 40 were fully vaccinated and 44 were either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, Acting Medical Officer of Health, says the deaths in the month of January were approximately eight times greater than the deaths attributed to COVID in November.

He continues to encourage everyone to get vaccinated against the virus.

"We know the risk of dying is much greater if you are unvaccinated than if you are vaccinated," says Nesathurai.

According to the health unit, there have been 548 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex since the pandemic began.