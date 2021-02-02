COVID-19 Claims 10 More Lives in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced 35 new COVID-19 cases in the area along with 10 more deaths linked to the virus.

According to the health unit, four deaths were from long-term care or retirement homes and six were from the community.

Of the cases announced Tuesday morning, five are related to outbreaks, eight are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, five are considered community and 17 are still under investigation.

There are now 496 active cases in the community.

72 confirmed cases are in hospital with 12 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 12,194 cases since the pandemic began with 11,372 listed as resolved.

There are 17 outbreaks at long-term care or retirement homes along with 16 workplace outbreaks and six hospital outbreaks.

There have been 326 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.