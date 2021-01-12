COVID-19 Claims 16 More Lives in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 175 new COVID-19 cases in the region along with 16 additional deaths linked to the virus.

According to the health unit, 14 deaths were from long term care or retirement homes and two were from the community.

Of the cases announced Tuesday morning, 19 are related to outbreaks, nine are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, three are considered community and 144 are still under investigation.

There are now 2,661 active cases in the community.

101 confirmed cases are in hospital with 19 people in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 9,990 cases since the pandemic began with 7,103 listed as resolved.

There are 21 outbreaks at long term care or retirement homes along with 19 workplace outbreaks, two hospital outbreak and three community outbreaks.

There have been 226 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.