COVID-19 claims another life in Windsor-Essex, 96 new cases reported

The local health unit is reporting 96 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex and one more death.

According to the health unit, the death was a woman in her 80s from the community.

Of the confirmed cases announced Wednesday morning, 28 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 17 are community acquired, three are outbreak related, and 48 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 636 active cases in the community.

There have been 5,935 variants of concern cases in the region.

One has been identified as the Omicron variant, 1,839 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 3,920 are the Delta variant.

There are 12 workplace outbreaks, 11 school/child care outbreaks, six community outbreaks, and two outbreaks in long-term care homes.

37 confirmed cases are in hospital with 14 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 22,990 cases since the pandemic began with 21,871 listed as resolved.

There have been 483 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 718,502 vaccine doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 82.6 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

77.7 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.