COVID-19 claims four more lives in Windsor-Essex

The local health unit is reporting 68 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with 12 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit also announced 94 new high risk cases and four additional deaths in Windsor-Essex.

According to the health unit, the deaths were two men in their 80s and one man in his 90s from the community.

The health unit is also reporting the death of a man in his 90s from a long-term care or retirement home.

The health unit says there are now 656 active high risk cases in the area.

There are 53 active outbreaks in the region.

Nine are workplace outbreaks, 21 are community outbreaks, six are hospital outbreaks and 17 are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 569 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 85.7 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

81.6 per cent have received two doses.

51.9 per cent of residents 18 and over have received a booster.