COVID-19 Claims Seven More Lives in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced 171 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex along with seven additional deaths linked to the virus.

According to the health unit, five deaths were from long-term care or retirement homes and two were from the community.

Of the cases announced Friday morning, 14 are related to outbreaks, 10 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, four are considered community, one is travel related outside of North America and 142 are still under investigation.

There are now 2,721 active cases in the community.

121 confirmed cases are in hospital with 19 in the Intensive Care Unit.

There are also 183 suspected cases in hospital.

The region has now recorded 10,665 cases since the pandemic began with 7,696 listed as resolved.

There are 20 outbreaks at long-term care or retirement homes along with 21 workplace outbreaks, three hospital outbreaks and one community outbreak.

There have been 248 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.