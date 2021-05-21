COVID-19 Claims Two More Lives in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 38 new COVID-19 cases along with two additional deaths linked to the virus

According to the health unit, the death were from the community, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s.

Of the confirmed cases announced Friday morning, 12 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 10 are considered community, and 16 are still under investigation.

There have been 1,516 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region, 1,395 have been identified as the United Kingdom variant, three have been identified as the South African variant and four have been identified as the Brazilian variant.

There are now 352 active cases in the community, with 159 being variant of concern cases.

15 confirmed cases are in hospital with one in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 16,293 cases since the pandemic began with 15,517 listed as resolved.

There are eight workplace outbreaks and one community outbreak.

There have now been 424 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 234,052 doses of the vaccine has been administered.

To date, 49.5 per cent of individuals (all ages) in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.