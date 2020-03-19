COVID-19 Closure and Cancellation Guide

According to CTV News, Canada has 873 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths — eight in B.C., two in Ontario, one in Alberta and one in Quebec.

Ontario currently has 258 of the confirmed cases of the virus.

Speaking in front of his home in Ottawa on Thursday, Justin Trudeau says the border is expected to be shut down as of Friday night.

On Tuesday morning, Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency in Ontario due to the COVID-19 outbreak. CTV Toronto has compiled a guide on what the COVID-19 state of emergency means for Ontarians.

Chatham-Kent has its first positive case of COVID-19. In a release issued Wednesday morning, CK Public Health announced that it had been notified by the Ontario Public Health Laboratory of a positive case of COVID-19 infection in the Chatham-Kent area.

In Windsor-Essex, Close to 230 people have been tested for COVID-19 and there are still no positive cases in the region.

At a news conference on Monday, the Ontario government announced an online self-assessment tool cof COVID-19.

All public schools in Ontario will remain closed the two weeks following March Break, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local Updates

St Clair Updates

St Clair Campus - All college campuses, including the locations in south Windsor, downtown Windsor and in Chatham, are closed for an additional two weeks.

Easter Seals Telethon March 26/29 – Postponed

Gerry D, Chrysler Theatre - Cancelled

Legacy 3K Run, March 29 – Cancelled

Legends of Motown - April 4 Chrysler Theatre cancelled

SportsPlex/HealthPlex – All events canceled until further notice

College Music Theatre Students Spring Show, Chrysler Theate, April 23-25, Cancelled

Alumni of Distinction Awards, April 7 – Postponed

Explore the Trades, April 8 – Cancelled

St. Clair College Athletic Awards Banquet, April 8 – Cancelled

Powerline Rodeo , Chatham Campus, April 9 – Cancelled

California Food and Wine Dinner, Eatery 101, April 17 – Cancelled​

Fashion Design Students Fashion Show, Student Life Centre, April 25 – Cancelled

National/International Updates