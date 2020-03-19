COVID-19 Closure and Cancellation Guide
According to CTV News, Canada has 873 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths — eight in B.C., two in Ontario, one in Alberta and one in Quebec.
Ontario currently has 258 of the confirmed cases of the virus.
Speaking in front of his home in Ottawa on Thursday, Justin Trudeau says the border is expected to be shut down as of Friday night.
On Tuesday morning, Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency in Ontario due to the COVID-19 outbreak. CTV Toronto has compiled a guide on what the COVID-19 state of emergency means for Ontarians.
Chatham-Kent has its first positive case of COVID-19. In a release issued Wednesday morning, CK Public Health announced that it had been notified by the Ontario Public Health Laboratory of a positive case of COVID-19 infection in the Chatham-Kent area.
In Windsor-Essex, Close to 230 people have been tested for COVID-19 and there are still no positive cases in the region.
At a news conference on Monday, the Ontario government announced an online self-assessment tool cof COVID-19.
All public schools in Ontario will remain closed the two weeks following March Break, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local Updates
- VIA Rail - Via Rail is limiting its train service, including routes to and from Windsor.
- ERCA - All programming will be cancelled until April 5, 2020. This includes public and private school programming, festivals and events, and workshops.
- Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare - The hospital has revised its rules moving forward
- Erie Shores Healthcare - Erie Shores HealthCare will no longer be accepting visitors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
- Kingsville/Essex/Lakeshore - Effective Wednesday, March 18, Kingsville, Essex and Lakeshore have locked the doors at all facilities including town halls.
- Essex County Civic Centre - The county will close the building to the public starting Thursday March 19.
- Lakeshore Dog Pound - The Town has decided to close the Dog Pound to the public effective immediately. The Dog Pound will continue to accept stray dogs brought to them by local Animal Control Officers.
- Town of Tecumseh - Town of Tecumseh is closing all public facing offices as of Wednesday, March 18 at noon. This includes the Town Hall, Arena, Fire Hall and Public Works and Parks & Recreation Offices. Work continues in the offices with service provided by phone, e-mail and drop-box.
- LaSalle Civic Centre - LaSalle Civic Centre will be closed to the public and non-essential visitors effective at noon on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
- Kingsville Rabies Clinic - Town of Kingsville is cancelling the Rabies Vaccination Clinic originally scheduled for Saturday, April 4, 2020 from 2 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Kingsville Arena. The early dog tag registration deadline has also been extended to April 30, 2020.
- Diocese of London - The Diocese of London has announced significant changes to help fight COVID-19.
- LCBO - LCBO stores in Ontario will start opering on reduced hours.
- Windsor By-Election - The by-election scheduled for April 27th has been postponed.
- CH2A - The CH2A facility and hangar is closed until at least April 1st, 2020 in accordance with WECHU and the recent state of emergency declared by the Ontario government.
- Amherstburg Gibson Gallery - Gibson Gallery Centre cancelling all programs, events and public access, effective immediately, until future notice.
- Town of Amherstsbug - Municipal facilities in Amherstburg are being closed to the public due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
- Tecumseh Mall - Tecumseh Mall in east Windsor has announced its changing its operating hours due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
- Windsor Crossing - Operating hours are being adjusted at Windsor Crossing Premium Outlets due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Cineplex - Canada's largest cinema chain has announced it's closing all of its 165 theatres including Windsor-Essex.
- Kid's First Food Bank - has new measures and restrictions in place as well as a new breakfast bag program
- U of W - Until further notice, the University of Windsor will be cancelling or postponing all non-essential University events both on and off campus. This means that the School of Creative Arts (SoCA) has cancelled remaining concerts scheduled for March and April.
- Devonshire Mall - implementing reduced hours due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
- YMCA of Southwestern Ontario - all service locations closed until April 6th, include all health, fitness and aquatics branches, child cares centres and March Break camps.
- NDP MP Brian Masse - constituency office closed to public walk-ins however services will be available by email (brian.masse@parl.gc.ca) and phone (519-255-1631).
- Life After Fifty - All ON-SITE programs and services at both Life After Fifty locations will be postponed, including Foot Care.
- Elton John - “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” shows on May 1-2 at Little Caesars Arena are to be rescheduled to 2021
- Caesars Windsor and casinos across the province have been ordered closed by the end of day Monday by the OLG
- Kingsville - has closed all of its recreation centres and will limit some services and meetings.
- Amherstburg - has closed the Libro Centre and cancelled recreational programs.
- The City of Windsor is closing all public facilities until April 6
- The Diocese of London - has announced weekend masses throughout the southwestern Ontario have been cancelled to help reduce gatherings of 250 or more
- The University of Windsor - has cancelled classes for three days starting Monday as part of its Emergency Academic Plan
- The Town of LaSalle - shutting down all recreational facilities and cancelling all March Break programming
- Essex County Library branches - have cancelled all March Break activities and room rentals beginning Saturday
- Town of Tecumseh - The Town has activated a partial Emergency Operations Centre
- Town of Lakeshore - All recreational facilities are closed including the Atlas Tube Centre, Comber Community Centre and Libro Community Centre until at least April 6 — town hall will remain open with normal business hours
- St Clair College - St. Clair College will move to online classes starting March 23 following March Break and has cancelled on campus labs and clinics.
- Chatham-Kent - The Municipality of Chatham-Kent is ordering several closures due to COVID-19 including licensed daycare centres and the cancellation of public events and services
- Windsor Assembly Plant - The company says there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the plant.
- Town of Essex - has closed all recreation facilities until April 6
- Windsor Regional Hospital- Visitor restrictions are being put in place at Windsor Regional Hospital
- Windsor Public Library - Windsor Public Library (WPL) has suspended all programming and outreach activities, effective immediately.
- ERCA - Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) has announced it is cancelling planned March Break events.
St Clair Updates
- St Clair Campus - All college campuses, including the locations in south Windsor, downtown Windsor and in Chatham, are closed for an additional two weeks.
- Easter Seals Telethon March 26/29 – Postponed
- Gerry D, Chrysler Theatre - Cancelled
- Legacy 3K Run, March 29 – Cancelled
- Legends of Motown - April 4 Chrysler Theatre cancelled
- SportsPlex/HealthPlex – All events canceled until further notice
- College Music Theatre Students Spring Show, Chrysler Theate, April 23-25, Cancelled
- Alumni of Distinction Awards, April 7 – Postponed
- Explore the Trades, April 8 – Cancelled
- St. Clair College Athletic Awards Banquet, April 8 – Cancelled
- Powerline Rodeo , Chatham Campus, April 9 – Cancelled
- California Food and Wine Dinner, Eatery 101, April 17 – Cancelled
- Fashion Design Students Fashion Show, Student Life Centre, April 25 – Cancelled
National/International Updates
- MLB - The league has announced it is delaying the start of the season until mid-May.
- Tim Hortons - all dining room seating will close as of March 17 in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
- Travel - Canada's chief public health officer says Canadians should not travel outside the country unless they have to, out of concern over the COVID-19 pandemic.
- USA - President Donald Trump has declared a national state of emergency
- NHL - The NHL has suspended the regular season effective immediately
- MLB - Spring training suspended and opening day delayed by at least two weeks
- CHL - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL), which includes the OHL says it will suspend the regular season.
- NCAA - All men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships are cancelled
- NBL - The National Basketball League of Canada (NBL) announced it is suspending basketball operations until further notice
- World Figure Skating Championships - CANCELLED
- Women’s World Curling Championship - postponed indefinitely
- Juno Awards - Cancelled
- Wrestlemania - WWE says it is preparing contingency plans for Wrestlemania 36, which is set for next month in Tampa, Florida.
- Canadian Parliament - The House of Commons has agreed to suspend its sitting until April 20.
- GOJHL - playoffs cancelled
- Olympics - President Donald Trump's suggestion to postpone the Tokyo Olympics for a year because of the spreading coronavirus was immediately shot down by Japan's Olympic minister.
- Boston Marathon - The 124th Boston Marathon has been postponed until September 14, 2020.
- Masters - Augusta National decided Monday to postpone the Masters because of the spread of the coronavirus.