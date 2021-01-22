COVID-19 Compliance Blitz Coming in Windsor-Essex

Ontario's minister of labour hopes big-box stores in Essex County do better than the GTA when it comes to COVID-19 protocols.

The province launched a blitz to ensure essential workplaces that remain open are following the rules under current lockdown this week and it's coming to Windsor-Essex over the weekend.

Minister of Labour Monte McNaughton tells The Afternoon News retail establishments, including big-box and grocery stores; restaurants providing take-out, gas stations and farming operations will be included.

He says 242 big-box stores were inspected in the GTA and Hamilton with less than ideal results.

"There was about 69 per cent compliance, which was quite disappointing to be frank," he says. "I think at this point in the pandemic all businesses know the protocols and know what they're supposed to be doing."

McNaughton says inspectors are focused on three key rules.

"Ensuring that they're pre-screening staff and customers to make sure they're symptom free. We want to make sure masking protocols are being followed and people are physically distancing," he added.

The province will take point with help from local authorities, according to McNaughton.

"Primarily the Ministry of Labour will be leading this, but we also partner with local by-law enforcement officers, we partner with other provincial offences officers from across different ministries," he says.

McNaughton says 76 charges were laid by inspectors at big-box stores in the GTA and Hamilton.

Fines under the Reopening Ontario Act range from $750 to $10,000 for individuals and $1,000 to $500,000 for businesses.

Both can result in up to one-year imprisonment and corporations can be fined up to $10-million.

