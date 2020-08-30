iHeartRadio
COVID-19 Count Climbs By Six Sunday

Another day brings more COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting six new cases of the virus Sunday bringing the region's total to 2,517.

Of those, three are due to close contact with a confirmed case, one is a resident of a long-term care home while two remain under investigation.

There have been 72 deaths with 2,366 people making a full recovery after contracting the virus.

New Beginnings in Leamington is the only long-term care home that remains in outbreak protocol.

There are also outbreaks being reported at two workplaces in Leamington and Windsor.

