COVID-19 Count Increases by Five Saturday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting five additional cases of COVID-19 Saturday bringing the region's total to 2,762.

Two of the new cases were caused by close contact with another confirmed case, one was is due to community spread while two others are still under investigation.

There are currently three workplaces on the health unit's list of outbreaks — that includes a farm and restaurant in Kingsville as well as a construction company in Lakeshore.

Regency Park in Windsor is the only long-term care home on the list.

On Friday, the health unit also added the Petro Canada Gas Station on Industrial Drive in Comber to its list of potential COVID-19 exposure points.

The full list of the days and times of the potential exposure can be found here.