COVID-19 Death at The Village at St. Clair in Windsor

A resident of The Village at St. Clair in Windsor who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

Schlegel Villages, which runs the long-term care home, made the announcement in a posting on its website. The name and age of the victim has not been released.

The company also announced that as of last night, 54 residents and 34 staff have tested positive for the virus.

The operator of the long-term care home says the workers are self-isolating at home and efforts are underway to mobilize additional support until staff can return to work.

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the long-term care home at 1800 Talbot Rd earlier this month.

Since the first positive case was reported on December 8, the number of cases has skyrocketed.

The outbreak has lead to concerns being raised by family members of residents of the home and Unifor National President, Jerry Dias, who called on the province to help contain the outbreak.

With files from Paul McDonald and Rusty Thomson