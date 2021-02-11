COVID-19 Death Toll in Windsor-Essex Hits 350

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 30 new COVID-19 cases in the region along with two more deaths linked to the virus.

According to the health unit, one death was from a long-term care home and the other is from the community.

The latest deaths bring the local total to 350 since the pandemic began.

Of the cases announced Thursday morning, four are related to outbreaks, seven are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, five are considered community and 14 are still under investigation.

There are now 274 active cases in the community.

42 confirmed cases are in hospital with 11 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 12,449 cases since the pandemic began with 11,825 listed as resolved.

There are nine outbreaks at long-term care or retirement homes along with nine workplace outbreaks, one community outbreak and one hospital outbreak.