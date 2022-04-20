COVID-19 death toll in Windsor-Essex passes 600 people

The death toll from COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex has topped another milestone.

The virus has now claimed 604 lives in the region since the pandemic began.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting six more deaths since April 19, all community-based cases.

A woman in her 90s, a man and woman in their 80s, a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 50s are listed as the latest victims.

The health unit also reports 152 new high risk cases of COVID-19 in the area with 396 active high risk cases in the region.

There are 58 people receiving hospital care for COVID-19 with three people in the Intensive Care Unit.

There is also 23 active outbreaks including 11 in a long-term care or retirement home, five outbreaks are listed in hospital units, along with 7 community outbreaks.

To date, 86.5 per cent of individuals five-years of age and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

83.6 per cent of individuals in that same age group have received two doses.

51.4 per cent of residents 12 and over have received a booster dose.

A total of 10,270 residents have received a fourth dose of a vaccine.