COVID-19 Death Toll Passes Another Milestone in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 201 new COVID-19 cases in the region along with 12 additional deaths linked to the virus.

The latest figures push the local death toll to 202 since the pandemic began.

According to the health unit, 10 of the most recent deaths were patients from long term care or retirement homes and two were from the community.

Of the cases announced Friday morning, 51 are related to outbreaks, six are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, one is considered community and 143 are still under investigation.

There are now 2,490 active cases in the community.

93 confirmed cases are in hospital with 15 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 9,246 cases since the pandemic began with 6,554 listed as resolved.

There are 20 outbreaks at long term care or retirement homes along with 15 workplace outbreaks, one hospital outbreak and three community outbreaks.