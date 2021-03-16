COVID-19 Death Toll Passes Another Milestone in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 32 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex along with three additional deaths.

According to the health unit, the deaths were from the community involving two men in their 70s and a woman in her 80s.

There have now been 401 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Of the confirmed cases announced Tuesday morning, one is related to an outbreak, eight are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, eight is considered community, and 15 are still under investigation.

There are now 281 active cases in the community.

31 confirmed cases are in hospital with four in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 13,445 cases since the pandemic began with 12,763 listed as resolved.

There are three outbreaks at long-term care or retirement homes along with four workplace outbreaks, four community outbreaks, two school outbreaks and one hospital outbreak.