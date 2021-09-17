iHeartRadio
COVID-19 discovered at St. Angela Catholic Elementary School

Another COVID-19 case at the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board.

The latest, at St. Angela Catholic Elementary School in Windsor where a class was dismissed Thursday after receiving notification of a confirmed case of the virus.

According to the board, affected students have been instructed to not to attend class Friday.

The Catholic board is currently dealing with COVID-19 cases at  11 schools.

Parents are being asked continue to monitor their children for symptoms each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.

