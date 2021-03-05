COVID-19 Education Blitz Coming to Windsor Small Businesses

The Ontario government continues to check in on workplaces as part of a provincial COVID-19 safety blitz — the latest target will be small businesses.

Inspection officers will be coming to Windsor Saturday to reinforce public health measures.

Labour Minister Monte McNaughton says they've added 100 new health and safety inspectors as efforts ramp up.

He says the campaign is working.

"I'm pleased to say we are making progress," he says. "Employers are learning, improving and stepping up. Each visit we make is one more step towards making our workplaces safer. As we continue to move forward we're increasing our efforts."

McNaughton says some small businesses need a push in the right direction.

"I understand the duty these owners feel toward their team and the pressure on them to keep their doors open," says McNaughton. "That pressure is especially felt by local shops which often operate on razor-thin margins. It's obvious that they need our support to safely reopen and stay open."

He adds this round of inspections will be about education rather than enforcement.

"We know small businesses need guidance to operate safely," he says. "So we're showing up to help them. We know people are tired of this pandemic, and make no mistake, we'll keep showing up as long as people need help."

To date, inspectors have conducted more than 13,000 COVID-related workplace inspections issuing more than 9,000 orders and nearly 400 tickets.

— with files from AM800's Patty Handysides