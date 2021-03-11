COVID-19 Exposure Point Identified in Leamington

A possible COVID-19 exposure point has been identified in Leamington.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says it happened at the Real Canadian Superstore at 201 Talbot. St. E.

According to the release, exposure may have occurred on March 1 from 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and March 5 and March 7 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The potential risk is low, but the health unit says anyone who may have visited the store during the listed times should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14-days from the date of potential exposure.