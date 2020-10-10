COVID-19 Exposure Reported at Two Catholic Schools in Essex County

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board dismissed two cohorts after reported COVID-19 exposure at an elementary school and a high school Friday.

According to the Communications Coordinator Stephen Fields, seven students at St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic High School in LaSalle, Ont. and 40 students at Stella Maris Catholic Elementary School in Amherstburg, Ont. may have been exposed to the virus.

He tells AM800 News the board decided to keep students home after the long weekend at the direction of the Windsor Essex County Health Unit.

It's the second time Stella Maris has sent home students due to possible exposure. Twenty students were directed to self-isolate last month after the first COVID-19 case at a school in Essex County.

Fields says the board has sent out a voice message to parents at the effected schools and anyone who may be directly affected has been notified.

He says the board is working with the health unit on contact tracing, but students that have not been advised to stay home should return to school at their regularly scheduled time next week.

Despite a surge across the province in recent days, Windsor-Essex is reporting just three new cases of COVID-19 Saturday bringing the region's total of positive tests to 2,713.