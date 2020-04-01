COVID-19 Found at Two Local Long-Term Care Homes

COVID-19 has found its way into two local long-term care homes.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, two staff members have tested positive for the virus — one at Country Village Homes in Woodslee, the other at AMICA in Windsor.

As per the Ministry of Health, a single case in a resident or a staff member is now to be considered an outbreak for a facility.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says both staff members and anyone who may have come in contact with them are now in self-isolation.

Both facilities have implemented outbreak management protocols and continue to follow an upgraded protection regiment.