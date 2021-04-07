COVID-19 Hits Three More Windsor-Essex Public Schools
The Greater Essex County District School is reporting more COVID-19 cases at some of its schools.
According to the board, confirmed student cases have been reported at Lakeshore Discovery, Vincent Massey Secondary School and Riverside Secondary School.
The board says close contacts have been notified and are following the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
The confirmed cases were identified on April 6 and have since been added to the school board's website.