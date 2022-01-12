COVID-19 hospital cases increasing in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced 87 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with 13 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit is also reporting one more COVID-19 death and 439 new cases in Windsor-Essex.

According to the health unit, the death was a man in his 80s from a long-term care or retirement home

Of the confirmed cases announced Wednesday morning, four are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 22 are community acquired, three are outbreak related, one is travel and 409 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 3,651 active cases in the community.

There are six workplace outbreaks, 26 community outbreaks, and 22 outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

The region has now recorded 29,959 cases since the pandemic began with 25,802 listed as resolved.

There have been 506 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 823,062 vaccine doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 84.3 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

79.0 per cent are fully vaccinated.