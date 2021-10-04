COVID-19 identified at Northwood Public School

Another case of COVID-19 is being reported at the Greater Essex County District School Board.

The latest case was discovered Friday in a student at Northwood Public School.

Since the new school year began last month, the public board has seen a total of 52 confirmed cases.

The local health unit has notified affected staff and students and those who did not receive a call can continue to attend class as usual.

Parents are being reminded to continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.