COVID-19 Impacting Local DJ Services

Local entertainment companies such as DJ services are feeling the effects of COVID-19.

Paul Tawil is owner of DJ PJ Productions based in Leamington.

He says he has lost out on weddings, graduation ceremonies along with proms and galas.

Tawil says some couples that have postponed their weddings until next year, where unable to rebook with him since he's already booked for another event.

He says he's missing out on events for this year and next year.

Tawil says DJ services in the area have been assisting each other during this difficult time.

"They're asking if I can help some of their customers out, I'm asking if they can help some of my customers out, days that are just completely blocked and cannot take on any more bookings for those Saturday evenings, so it's tough," says Tawil. "We're trying to help each other out but we're all in the same boat and we're all just trying to fight it together and do what we can."

He says right when the restrictions were put in place, events started to cancel.

"The reminder of March was cancelled, April, May, June and July," says Tawil. "People are still trying to hang on to August, not cancelling just yet, they have hope but it's looking like they are going to start rescheduling for next year," says Tawil.

Tawil says the past few weeks have been challenging.

"All proms got cancelled, graduation ceremonies, pretty much all the regulars that book every year for school events, galas, they all cancelled because they can't have those certain events over maximum amount of people so they've all been cancelling," says Tawil.

Tawil believes even if some restrictions are cancelled, more events he has scheduled for this year will be cancelled or postponed.

He says in the down time, he's been spending time with his wife and his six month old daughter.