The local French Catholic school board is reporting a case of COVID-19.

Parents and the school community of Ecole Catholique Sainte-Marguerite-d'Youville were notified on November 8 of a case in a classroom.

AM800 News has reached out to Conseil Scolaire Catholique Providence for more details on the number of students sent home but has not heard back.

According to its website, the school remains open with one classroom closed.