COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic to reopen in Leamington

With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and worries over the Omicron variant, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has decided to reopen the mass vaccination clinic at the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington.

The site will officially open its doors on January 5 with appointments available from 9am to 3:45pm Tuesday through Saturday for first, second and booster doses.

Appointments are required and those looking to book can do so at wevax.ca beginning at 8am on December 29.

Residents are being reminded not to attend an appointment if they're feeling sick or have been asked to self-isolate.

Leamington's mass vaccination site closed on August 21 after administering more than 44,000 doses in just over five months.