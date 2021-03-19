COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Site Set to Open in Amherstburg

Another COVID-19 mass vaccination centre is set to open in Windsor-Essex later the month.

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit CEO Theresa Marentette says a site at Amherstburg's Libro Centre is expected to open on March 29.

As AM800 news reported earlier this month, Amherstburg council unanimously approved a plan to host a clinic, which is expected to stay open until July or early August.

The health unit is currently operating two other mass vaccination sites in Windsor-Essex.

One at the WFCU Centre in Windsor and another at the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington.

Seniors 80 and over are receiving their COVID-19 vaccine at those sites.

Two more centres will begin to vaccinate the 80 and over population starting on Monday March 22.

Those locations include the St. Clair College SportsPlex and the university's Windsor Hall.

The health unit hopes to have all seniors 80 and over who have registered vaccinated by mid to late next week.