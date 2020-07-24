COVID-19 Medical Assistance Team Arrives in Leamington

The province has sent a team of people to help contain COVID-19 among the temporary foreign workers in Kingsville and Leamington.

Ontario's Emergency Medical Assistance Team is already on the ground in Leamington and Kingsville Mayor Nelson Santos says it’s good to know that there will now be one group focused on containing the outbreak in the argi-farm sector.

"Help establish the sustainable action plan that we have, it's always evolving of course in our evolving situation," he says. "To have a lead there is just one piece of how valuable it is to have the team here."

After assessing the situation, Santos says everyone involved realized a dedicated team is needed.

"It identified a gap of having one lead person or group or team to communicate with to ensure we're following each of our strategies," he says.

Speaking on AM800’s The Afternoon News, Santos says skyrocketing numbers in the area showed something needed to change.

"It does create a unique situation where we need to kind of go beyond our traditional boundaries of response towards our recovery," says Santos.

According to Santos, the COVID 19 testing centre that was set up at Leamington's arena is expected to reopen this week.