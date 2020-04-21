COVID-19 Not Having Impact on Building in Essex

It appears the COVID-19 pandemic isn't having any impact on building permits in Essex.

Numbers for March show $7.2-million in construction — that's a 248% jump compared to this time last year.

Mayor Larry Snively says the month of March alone accounted for about half the town's building activity so far this year which sits at around $14.2-million for 2020.

Snively says all it takes is a quick drive around Essex to see the work that's being done.

"You see a lot of people doing renovations today. If you're out, if you have to go for groceries or anything, you'll see people doing renovations. I see it all over our concession roads which is a good sign with things are happening."

Councillor Steve Bjorkman says lots of people are doing work to their homes while in isolation.

"It's pretty incredible that up to this point in the year we're at $14-million for building and the big one, additions and renovations, is at $4.5-million. There's a tremendous amount of work being done in our town compared to any time."

Bjorkman says town staff deserves a lot of credit for pushing forward.

"Great job. Really good work from our building department and all of our planners. This is what we're after and even as bad as things are with COVID, this is still marching on. So a very good report."

The real estate market in Essex also saw a jump last month — 35 homes were sold compared to 21 in March 2019.