COVID-19 Numbers Remaining Consistent in Windsor-Essex

New COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex are staying consistent.

The local health unit is adding 46 new cases Sunday — that comes after 52 Saturday and 41 Friday.

Of the new cases, 17 were caused by close contact with another confirmed case, 10 are related to community spread while 19 are still under investigation.

The region has now seen 16,109 cases of the virus and 421 deaths.

There are currently 20 people in hospital while 216,172 doses of the vaccine have been given to local residents.

Outbreaks are being reported at five workplaces and one within the community.