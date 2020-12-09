COVID-19 Outbreak at Begley Public School Rescinded

The COVID-19 outbreak at F.W. Begley Public School in Windsor has been rescinded.

The local health unit officially rescinded the outbreak Wednesday morning.

The school was shut down on November 17 after an outbreak was identified.

At that time, more than 430 students and staff were dismissed.

The outbreak resulted in 49 confirmed cases of the virus.

The school at Assumption Street reopened Wednesday morning with staggered start times for students.

There are currently two school outbreaks in Windsor-Essex, one at Corpus Christi Catholic Middle School - Central Park Athletics Campus and the other at General Brock Public School.