COVID-19 Outbreak at Chatham-Kent Produce Facility

Forty employees of a Chatham-Kent produce growing facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

Chatham-Kent Public Health says all appropriate measures regarding infection control are in place following an outbreak being declared at Greenhill Produce.

“The outbreak is being contained, and any individuals that could have been exposed have been contacted” said Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent’s Medical Officer of Health. “Every individual who has tested positive or had symptoms is in isolation. All persons that they have come into contact have been notified by our team, and have been isolated and directed to watch for symptoms.”

Further updates regarding the current situation of COVID-19 can be found at the CK Public Health website .