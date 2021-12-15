COVID-19 outbreak at Kingsville long-term care home lifted

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has lifted a COVID-19 outbreak at Chartwell Royal Oak Long Term Care Residence in Kingsville.

The outbreak was first declared at the home on Division Road North last month.

The health unit reported nine confirmed cases at the home. Seven were resident cases and two were staff cases.

The Delta Variant was also detected.

COVID-19 outbreaks remain in place at Country Village Health Care in South Woodslee and Sun Parlor Home for Senior Citizens in Leamington.