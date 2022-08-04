COVID-19 outbreak at WRH growing

An outbreak of COVID-19 at Windsor Regional Hospital is growing.

It was first reported in mid-July with 8 patients testing positive on the 7 North unit at the Met Campus.

Last week, the number of cases jumped to 39 at both campuses and now, 63 patients have tested positive.

The following units are impacted:

Met Campus:

- 7 North

- 6 North

- 5 North

- 4 North

- 4 West

Ouellette Campus:

- 2 North

- 6 East

- 7 Medical

Hospital officials say the majority of patients are not experiencing symptoms but all are being monitored.

To reduce the likelihood of spread, visitation is being restricted to 2 fully vaccinated individuals per patient and due to the volume of individuals involved, the hospital is asking that anyone who is discharged self-monitor for symptoms and attempt to self-isolate for 10-days.