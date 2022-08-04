COVID-19 outbreak at WRH growing
An outbreak of COVID-19 at Windsor Regional Hospital is growing.
It was first reported in mid-July with 8 patients testing positive on the 7 North unit at the Met Campus.
Last week, the number of cases jumped to 39 at both campuses and now, 63 patients have tested positive.
The following units are impacted:
Met Campus:
- 7 North
- 6 North
- 5 North
- 4 North
- 4 West
Ouellette Campus:
- 2 North
- 6 East
- 7 Medical
Hospital officials say the majority of patients are not experiencing symptoms but all are being monitored.
To reduce the likelihood of spread, visitation is being restricted to 2 fully vaccinated individuals per patient and due to the volume of individuals involved, the hospital is asking that anyone who is discharged self-monitor for symptoms and attempt to self-isolate for 10-days.