COVID-19 outbreak closes Sainte-Ursule Catholic Elementary School

A COVID-19 outbreak has closed Sainte-Ursule Catholic Elementary School in McGregor.

The local French Catholic school board says an outbreak was declared by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit after the confirmation of new cases at the school on Grondin Avenue.

In a written statement the board says, the school was closed Wednesday night and will remain closed until further notice.

The statement goes on to say, "school staff will be providing each student with the necessary computer equipment to ensure continuity of learning during the school closure."

The board says students will continue to learn virtually until the school reopens.

According to the board's website, there are eight active cases with four classes in isolation.

On Monday, the board reported one confirmed case and one class in isolation and on Wednesday, the board was reported five confirmed cases with two classes in isolation.