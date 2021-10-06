COVID-19 outbreak closes south Windsor elementary school

A COVID-19 outbreak has closed a French public elementary school in south Windsor.

According to the French public school board (Conseil scolaire Viamonde) Louise-Charron Elementary School on Cabana Road West is closed after a recommendation from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The health unit declared an outbreak at the school Wednesday morning.

According to the board's website, there are eight confirmed student cases.

The health unit says the Delta Variant has not been detected.

Last week, a COVID-19 outbreak closed Sainte-Ursule Catholic Elementary School in McGregor.

There are currently five school outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.