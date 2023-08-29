COVID-19 outbreak confirmed in a unit at Windsor Regional Hospital

Windsor Regional Hospital has confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 in one of its' medical units.

The hospital has announced an outbreak on its 7th floor medical unit at the Ouellette Campus.

To date, a total of 10 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 on the unit; eight of the 10 patients were symptomatic, while two patients were swabbed due to contact exposure but are asymptomatic.

Hospital officials say universal masking is required on the unit at this time and N95 respirators are required for clinicians when providing patient care or interacting with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients on the unit.

In order to reduce the likelihood of spread, and to protect our patients, staff and visitors, we are asking visitors to comply with masking requirements as well as further protective measures such as gowns where required.

WRH is monitoring the situation to determine if we need to make changes to our current corporate wide masking policy.

Please continue to visit www.ontario.ca/coronavirus or www.wrh.on.ca for updates on COVID-19.