COVID-19 Outbreak Declared at a Lakeshore Elementary School

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at an elementary school in Lakeshore.

The outbreak has been declared at Centennial Central Public School at 6420 Taylor Ave. in Comber.

The school says in a release that "Under the direction of the Medical Officer of Health, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has dismissed Grade 1/2, effective April 1, 2021. All school cohorts of staff and students who are high-risk exposures are dismissed from in-person learning for up to 14-days at the direction of the WECHU."

The school says they have been working with the health unit to contact students and staff who may have been in contact with the virus.

Children who have not been dismissed have not been identified with a potential high risk exposure.

But parents are being told to monitor their child for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning. If your child is ill, please keep them and all siblings at home and call your health care provider for further direction.