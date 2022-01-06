COVID-19 outbreak declared at Academie Ste. Cecile Child Enrichment Centre

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a local daycare.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's website, an outbreak has been listed at Academie Ste. Cecile Child Enrichment Centre on Cousineau Road in Windsor.

The health unit says the number of cases are still pending and a variant of concern has not been identified at this time.

There are currently four school/child care COVID-19 outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.