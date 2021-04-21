COVID-19 Outbreak Declared at Amherstburg Elementary School

Even with students learning from home, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Amherstburg Public School.

According to a letter sent to parents, there are two confirmed cases of the virus at the elementary school and the risk for exposure is considered high.

The health unit has contacted students and staff who may have been affected — those who did not receive a phone call are not considered close contacts.

Parents are reminded to continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each day.

All students across Windsor-Essex are currently learning remotely until at least April 30.