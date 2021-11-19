COVID-19 outbreak declared at east Windsor long-term care home

For the third time this week, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a local long-term care home.

The latest outbreak has been listed at Riverside Place on Meadowbrook Lane in east Windsor.

According to the health unit's website, the cases are still under investigation but variants of concern have not been detected.

On Thursday, the health unit declared an outbreak at The Village at St. Clair on Talbot Road in south Windsor and earlier this week, an outbreak was declared at Chartwell Royal Oak Long Term Care Residence on Division Road North in Kingsville.