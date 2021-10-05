iHeartRadio
COVID-19 outbreak declared at French Catholic elementary school

AM800-News-Georges-P-Vanier-French-Catholic-School

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Georges P. Vanier Catholic Elementary School in Windsor.

The health unit says the Delta Variant has not been detected.

According to the French Catholic school board's website, there are seven active cases with two classes in isolation.

Last Friday, the board reported three active cases.

The school is located in east Windsor on Edgar Street.

There are currently five school outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.

